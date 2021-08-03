Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon [Image 3 of 10]

    31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps light tactical all-terrain vehicle is offloaded from an MV-22B Osprey with Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during exercise Noble Tempest on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2021. Noble Tempest is a force on force exercise designed to enhance the MEU’s ability to operate and maintain communication between smaller, more dispersed elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 02:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    Lima Company
    Razor
    Platoon 2030
    Noble Tempest

