U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) plan routes and set objectives during exercise Noble Tempest on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2021. Noble Tempest is a force on force exercise designed to enhance the MEU’s ability to operate and maintain communication between smaller, more dispersed elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 02:10
|Photo ID:
|6559472
|VIRIN:
|210308-M-RJ196-1145
|Resolution:
|4212x2808
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
