U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Clark, a rifleman with Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participates in exercise Noble Tempest on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2021. Noble Tempest is a force on force exercise designed to enhance the MEU’s ability to operate and maintain communication between smaller, more dispersed elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 02:09
|Photo ID:
|6559475
|VIRIN:
|210309-M-RJ196-1154
|Resolution:
|2571x3857
|Size:
|781.69 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
