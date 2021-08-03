U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare for patrols during exercise Noble Tempest on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 8, 2021. Noble Tempest is a force on force exercise designed to enhance the MEU’s ability to operate and maintain communication between smaller, more dispersed elements. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 02:11 Photo ID: 6559469 VIRIN: 210308-M-RJ196-1056 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 4.48 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU conducts exercise with Force Design 2030 platoon [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Alexandria Nowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.