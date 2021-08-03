Airmen participating in a deployment exercise from the 15th Wing check in prior to entering the personnel deployment function line during the wing exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii March 8, 2021. Prior to deploying, airmen attend briefs and each go through a PDF line to inspect all of their deployment paperwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6559380
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-GM429-0006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
