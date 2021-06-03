Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Nelson, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron water fuel systems craftsman, speaks with Chaplain Capt. Kevin Pugh, 647th Air Base Group Chaplain Corps, at the end of the personnel deployment function line during the wing exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2021. Prior to deploying, airmen attend briefs and each go through a PDF line to inspect all of their deployment paperwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

