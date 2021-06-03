Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 4 of 6]

    Exercise Tropic Fury

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Nelson, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron water fuel systems craftsman, speaks with Chaplain Capt. Kevin Pugh, 647th Air Base Group Chaplain Corps, at the end of the personnel deployment function line during the wing exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2021. Prior to deploying, airmen attend briefs and each go through a PDF line to inspect all of their deployment paperwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6559379
    VIRIN: 210306-F-GM429-0072
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

