Airmen working the personnel deployment function line during the wing exercise TROPIC FURY prepare to process deployment paperwork from deployers across the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2021. PDF lines ensure airmen are legally, financially, spiritually fit to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 Photo by A1C Makensie Cooper