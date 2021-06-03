Airmen working the personnel deployment function line during the wing exercise TROPIC FURY prepare to process deployment paperwork from deployers across the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2021. PDF lines ensure airmen are legally, financially, spiritually fit to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6559377
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-GM429-0039
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT