Master Sgt. Wayman Powers, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron, prime base engineer emergency force manager, gets weighed with his belongings to document the weight for the aircraft by April Holmes, traffic management office, transportation associate, during the wing exercise TROPIC FURY, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam March 8, 2021. Prior to deploying, airmen attend briefs and go through a PDF line to inspect all of their deployment paperwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 Location: HI, US by A1C Makensie Cooper