Capt. Arielle Heald, 15th Wing Legal Office assistant staff advocate processes Staff Sgt. Kurtis Downer, 15th Operations Support Squadron, wing intelligence non-commissioned officer, to review legal information as part of the personnel deployment function line during a wing exercise Tropic Fury at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2021. Prior to deploying, Airmen attend briefs and each go through a PDF line to inspect all of their deployment paperwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6559376
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-GM429-0033
|Resolution:
|5502x3668
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
