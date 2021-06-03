Capt. Arielle Heald, 15th Wing Legal Office assistant staff advocate processes Staff Sgt. Kurtis Downer, 15th Operations Support Squadron, wing intelligence non-commissioned officer, to review legal information as part of the personnel deployment function line during a wing exercise Tropic Fury at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 8, 2021. Prior to deploying, Airmen attend briefs and each go through a PDF line to inspect all of their deployment paperwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 by A1C Makensie Cooper