Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives

Seven U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) stand for a photo after their coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. The SFAB soldiers were recognized by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, CJTF-HOA commanding general, for their immediate, lifesaving, response to a vehicle accident March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
03.12.2021
03.16.2021
|6557756
|210312-F-VI407-1051
|7442x5316
|1.72 MB
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|1
|0
