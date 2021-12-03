Staff Sgt. Andres Sanchez, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) fires advisor, stands with his team members during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. Sanchez and six of his fellow team members were presented with commanders coins because of their immediate, lifesaving, medical response to a vehicle accident March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 08:12 Photo ID: 6557753 VIRIN: 210312-F-VI407-1019 Resolution: 5423x7593 Size: 1.45 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.