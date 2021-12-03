Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives

Staff Sgt. Andres Sanchez, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) fires advisor, stands with his team members during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. Sanchez and six of his fellow team members were presented with commanders coins because of their immediate, lifesaving, medical response to a vehicle accident March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
