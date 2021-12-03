Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, speaks to members of the 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. The SFAB consists of specialized units with the core mission to conduct training, advising, assisting, and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

