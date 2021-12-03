Staff Sgt. Alyssa Aragon, Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade signal advisor, bumps forearms with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commanding general, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. Aragon and six members of her team saved the lives of four Battalion d’Intervention Rapide (B.I.R.) soldiers involved in a vehicle accident March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 08:12 Photo ID: 6557754 VIRIN: 210312-F-VI407-1042 Resolution: 3316x4515 Size: 1.31 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.