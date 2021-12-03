Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives

    Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Mathena, Security Forces Assistance Brigade assistant team leader, holds his Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commander’s coin at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. Mathena and six members of the SFAB were presented with commanders’ coins because of their immediate, lifesaving, medical response to a vehicle accident March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 08:12
    VIRIN: 210312-F-VI407-1007
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
