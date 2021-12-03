Africa deployed SFAB Soldiers recognized for saving lives

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Mathena, Security Forces Assistance Brigade assistant team leader, holds his Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) commander’s coin at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 12, 2021. Mathena and six members of the SFAB were presented with commanders’ coins because of their immediate, lifesaving, medical response to a vehicle accident March 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

