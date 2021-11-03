An Airman assigned to the 911th Logistics Readiness Squadron uses a forklift to load humanitarian aid for the Denton Program onto a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2021. The Denton Program is a joint effort that allows multiple Department of Defense units to work as a team to provide aid to developing nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 07:52
|Photo ID:
|6557743
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-NI494-1233
|Resolution:
|5318x3538
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Forklift supplies [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT