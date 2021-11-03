A Halvorsen Loader sits on the flight line with humanitarian aid for the Denton Program at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2021. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian aid donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
This work, Halvorsen Loader [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
