A Halvorsen Loader sits on the flight line with humanitarian aid for the Denton Program at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2021. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian aid donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

