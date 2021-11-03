Lance Cooper, 911th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic manager, directs a Halvorsen Loader to the back of another Halvorsen Loader at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2021. The Halvorsen Loader is a mechanized aircraft loader that can transport 25,000 pounds of cargo and load it onto military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
