Humanitarian aid for the Denton Program sits on the flight line waiting to be loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft heading to Guatemala from the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2021. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 07:52 Photo ID: 6557741 VIRIN: 210311-F-NI494-1208 Resolution: 5781x3846 Size: 8.42 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aid on the flight line [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.