An Airman assigned to Joint Base Charleston ensures the humanitarian aid for the Denton Program is lined up correctly with rollers in a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 11, 2021. The humanitarian aid will be flown to the nation of Guatemala for humanitarian relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

