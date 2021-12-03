9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

Aircrew assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron wait to board a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 12, 2021. The B-1 was refuelled using a hot-pit ground refuelling method before taking off to conduct close air support training at the Setermoen range in northern Norway where the aircrew integrated with U.S. Marine and Norwegian Joint Terminal Attack Coordinators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

