    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit [Image 7 of 9]

    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron wait to board a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 12, 2021. The B-1 was refuelled using a hot-pit ground refuelling method before taking off to conduct close air support training at the Setermoen range in northern Norway where the aircrew integrated with U.S. Marine and Norwegian Joint Terminal Attack Coordinators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 06:32
    Photo ID: 6557673
    VIRIN: 210312-F-TK640-1194
    Resolution: 7076x4723
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-1
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Hot-Pit
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Spring Spear

