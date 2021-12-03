Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit [Image 4 of 9]

    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 12, 2021. The B-1 integrated with ally and partner fighter aircraft and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during a Bomber Task Force Europe training mission, Spring Spear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    NATO
    B-1
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Hot-Pit
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Spring Spear

