9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, in support of a Bomber Task Force Europe training mission, Spring Spear, March 12, 2021. The B-1 integrated with ally and partner fighter aircraft and conducted the first ever hot-pit refueling of a B-1 in Europe at Powidz Air Base, Poland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
