9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron plugs a headset into a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 12, 2021. During Spring Spear, a Bomber Task Force Europe training mission, the B-1 aircrew integrated with Swedish, Danish, and Polish fighters and U.S. Marine and Norwegian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

