Crew chiefs assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron attach a fuel hose to a B-1B Lancer as part of a hot-pit refuelling mission at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 12, 2021. During a hot-pit, an aircraft is refuelled shortly after landing without shutting down the engines or auxiliary systems, reducing the amount of time the jet spends on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit
