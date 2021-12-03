Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit [Image 8 of 9]

    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron attach a fuel hose to a B-1B Lancer as part of a hot-pit refuelling mission at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 12, 2021. During a hot-pit, an aircraft is refuelled shortly after landing without shutting down the engines or auxiliary systems, reducing the amount of time the jet spends on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 06:32
    Photo ID: 6557674
    VIRIN: 210312-F-TK640-1291
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9th EBS conducts first European B-1 hot-pit

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-1
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Hot-Pit
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Spring Spear

