    The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team [Image 3 of 7]

    The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210312-N-AS200-1112 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Brian Pontes, crew chief, The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, (left), interviews with Gene Brister, president and general manager, KXO FM-107.5 about the A-10 performance at the Festival of Flight onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

