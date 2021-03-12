Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Vietnam-era SouthEast Asia camouflage paint scheme [Image 6 of 7]

    A-10 Vietnam-era SouthEast Asia camouflage paint scheme

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210312-N-AS200-1116 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, showcased a Vietnam-era SouthEast Asia (SEA) camouflage paint scheme at the Festival of Flight airshow onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Vietnam-era SouthEast Asia camouflage paint scheme [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

