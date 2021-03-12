A-10 Thunderbolt Demo Team debuts camouflage color scheme at NAF El Centro Festival of Flight

NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, showcased a Vietnam-era SouthEast Asia (SEA) camouflage paint scheme at the Festival of Flight airshow onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021.



The U.S. Air Force unveiled a new Vietnam War-era paint scheme for the demonstration jet in honor of the 97 Airmen assigned to the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing, who either made the ultimate sacrifice of losing their lives during that conflict or became prisoners of war.



“Our latest message with the A-10 Demo Team is to promote an annual heritage paint-scheme,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Pontes, crew chief. “This year we are inspired by the United States Navy River Rats and the F-105 Thunderchiefs of the Vietnam War. I think it’s a fitting tribute because like the A-10, the F-105 was a dominate attack aircraft.”



The upper surfaces of the A-10C have been painted with medium green, dark green and dark tan patches, while the lower surfaces have been painted with camouflage gray, in line with the same colors used by the US Air Force aircraft during the Vietnam conflict.



“The opportunity to fly an aircraft with a Vietnam War-era paint scheme is one I never thought I would have,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, team commander. “Every time I fly that aircraft it will have a special meaning to me, so giving the best and safest demonstrations at airshows is without question my priority. What is going to make that happen is the experience and professionalism we have as a team.”



To honor the Prisoners of War, Missing in Action and Veterans, the starboard side of the A-10’s nose features the names of all the unit’s members who lost their lives or were captured during the conflict, accompanied by the National League of Families POW/MIA flag.



“The A-10 is the Air Force's premier close air support (CAS) aircraft, providing invaluable protection to allied-troops on the ground,” Pontes said. “Despite its reputation as a flying-tank, the airshow will demonstrate how graceful and agile it can operate within a low-cloud ceiling.”



The Air Combat Command A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, brings the aircraft to air shows around the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 "Warthog." They perform precision aerial maneuvers while highlighting the mission and professionalism of the men and women of the United States Air Force.



The Festival Flight is the Navy’s largest community outreach event in the Imperial Valley region. This year’s schedule includes the highly-anticipated performances by the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels who will mark their 75th anniversary and are transitioning to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets.



The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 00:58 Story ID: 391338 Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Thunderbolt Demo Team debuts camouflage color scheme at NAF El Centro Festival of Flight, by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.