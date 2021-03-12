210312-N-AS200-1117 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, preform at Festival of Flight airshow at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

