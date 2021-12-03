210312-N-AS200-1113 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Brian Pontes, crew chief, The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, (left), interviews with Gene Brister, president and general manager, KXO FM-107.5 about the A-10 performance at the Festival of Flight onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro March 13, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.13.2021 00:57 Photo ID: 6554654 VIRIN: 210312-N-AS200-1113 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.38 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.