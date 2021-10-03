NC Soldiers compete for top honors

Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a motor transport operator with the 732nd Forward Support Company, drags a weighted dummy underneath barbed wire during a master event at the Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina on March 9, 2021. The task was one of many events Soldiers and noncommissioned officers faced during this year’s North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

