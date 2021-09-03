North Carolina National Guard Soldiers ride in a Black Hawk Helicopter at the Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina on March 9, 2021. The airborne operation was one of many events enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers faced during this year’s North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 21:50
|Photo ID:
|6554620
|VIRIN:
|210309-A-GT365-0671
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|STEM, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NC Soldiers compete for top honors [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NC Soldiers compete for top honors
LEAVE A COMMENT