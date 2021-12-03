NC Soldiers compete for top honors

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a motor transport operator with the 732nd Forward Support...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary Junell | Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a motor transport operator with the 732nd Forward Support Company, drags a weighted dummy underneath barbed wire during a master event at the Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina on March 9, 2021. The task was one of many events Soldiers and noncommissioned officers faced during this year’s North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell) see less | View Image Page

The top Soldiers from across the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) came together to face the challenge of the NCNG Best Warrior Competition at Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina, March 8-11, 2021.



Five Guardsmen competed to be named the best in the enlisted category, and three more competed to be named the best non-commissioned officer (NCO) in hopes of representing North Carolina at the regional competition planned for May 2021.



Enlisted Soldiers and NCOs first had to compete at their brigade-level competitions before representing their units at the state level. There, they encountered multiple events, including a 12-mile ruck march, weapons qualification, a timed obstacle course, day and night land navigation, a written essay, and a physical fitness test.



“It takes a different mindset, I believe, because there are so many events you have to complete,” said Spc. Kaymarie Jones, a motor transport operator with the 732nd Forward Support Company, who competed in the enlisted category. “You have to be mentally ready as much as you have to be physically ready.”

In addition to the possibility of representing N.C. at the regional competition, Jones said the event was also a chance for growth.



“It’s about the experience and an opportunity to get training and advance your career,” Jones said. “I’m going to take all I can from this and the experience I’ve been given and share it with all the service members of the 732nd Forward Support Company.”



Guardsmen taking the knowledge and experience gained from the Best Warrior Competition back to their units is one of the biggest reasons why NCNG leadership thinks it is an important tool in shaping the force.



“The competitors create a brotherhood and a sisterhood amongst themselves. They get an opportunity to meet new people from across the state, possibly people they would never meet otherwise,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Russel Prince, Senior Enlisted Leader for the North Carolina National Guard. “They form great bonds, and in turn, they share information about other things across the state and the Guard, and I think that sharing of information is very important across all our major subordinate commands.”



On the last day of the competition, the winners were announced during an awards ceremony at the North Carolina National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh. Spc. Jordan Schuh with the 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion won in the enlisted category, and Sgt. Landon Smith with the 42nd Civil Support Team won in the NCO category.



Both Schuh and Smith will now begin training for the Region III Best Warrior Competition, where they will face off against the top competitors from South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.



“It shows that at the end of the day, you’re willing to go above and beyond, fulfilling your obligation, then continuing to take more onto your plate,” Smith said. “To do stuff like this, you’ve got to be hungry.”

Schuh and Smith will take their hunger to the Region III competition scheduled to be held in Alabama in May of 2021.