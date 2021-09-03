Sgt. Landon Smith, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialist with the 42nd Civil Support Team, flips a large tire at the Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina on March 9, 2021. The tire flipping and medical task that followed after was one of the mystery events Soldiers and noncommissioned officers faced during this year’s North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 21:50 Photo ID: 6554619 VIRIN: 210309-A-GT365-0422 Resolution: 6006x4004 Size: 10.93 MB Location: STEM, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Soldiers compete for top honors [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.