    NC Soldiers compete for top honors [Image 3 of 5]

    NC Soldiers compete for top honors

    STEM, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Sgt. Landon Smith, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialist with the 42nd Civil Support Team, flips a large tire at the Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina on March 9, 2021. The tire flipping and medical task that followed after was one of the mystery events Soldiers and noncommissioned officers faced during this year’s North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 21:50
    Photo ID: 6554619
    VIRIN: 210309-A-GT365-0422
    Resolution: 6006x4004
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: STEM, NC, US 
    This work, NC Soldiers compete for top honors [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    Best Warrior Competition
    North Carolina National Guard

