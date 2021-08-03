Sgt. Landon Smith, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialist with the 42nd Civil Support Team, rucks down a trail at the Camp Butner Training Center in Stem, North Carolina on March 8, 2021. The 12-mile ruck march was one of many events enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers faced during this year’s North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)
This work, NC Soldiers compete for top honors [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NC Soldiers compete for top honors
