An Airman with the 124th Security Forces Squadron wears a backpack with a COVID-19 patch while snowshoeing during cold weather training, Feb. 16, 2021, near Idaho City, Idaho. Cold weather training helps prepare security forces Airmen for when they are called to respond off-base in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6554362 VIRIN: 210216-Z-FS166-1006 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 7.34 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions [Image 19 of 19], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.