124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions

Airmen with the 124th Security Forces Squadron snowshoe during cold weather training, Feb. 16, 2021, near Idaho City, Idaho. Cold weather training helps prepare security forces Airmen for when they are called to respond off-base in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

