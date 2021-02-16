Tech. Sgt. Adis Sisic, a security forces craftsman with the 124th Security Forces Squadron, teaches other security forces Airmen how to put on a snowshoe during cold weather training, Feb. 16, 2021, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Cold weather training helps prepare security forces Airmen for when they are called to respond off-base in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6554368
|VIRIN:
|210216-Z-FS166-1003
|Resolution:
|3280x4592
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions [Image 19 of 19], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
