124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions

Tech. Sgt. Adis Sisic, a security forces craftsman with the 124th Security Forces Squadron, teaches other security forces Airmen how to put on a snowshoe during cold weather training, Feb. 16, 2021, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Cold weather training helps prepare security forces Airmen for when they are called to respond off-base in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

Date Taken: 02.16.2021
Location: BOISE, ID, US