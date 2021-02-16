124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions

Tech. Sgt. Adis Sisic, a security forces craftsman with the 124th Security Forces Squadron, teaches other security forces Airmen how to assess avalanche danger during cold weather training, Feb. 16, 2021, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Cold weather training helps prepare security forces Airmen for when they are called to respond off-base in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

