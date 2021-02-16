Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions

    124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 124th Security Forces Squadron snowshoe during cold weather training, Feb. 16, 2021, near Idaho City, Idaho. Cold weather training helps prepare security forces Airmen for when they are called to respond off-base in extreme weather conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6554372
    VIRIN: 210216-Z-FS166-1013
    Resolution: 4074x2292
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, 124th SFS Trains in Extreme Cold Weather Conditions, by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    survival training
    cold weather training
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th Security Forces Squadron
    snowshoe

