First Female Italian Navy Strike Fighter Pilot Earns Wings of Gold

210311-N-QR145-0004 MERIDIAN, Miss. (March 11, 2021) Training Squadron (VT) 9 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Meghan Angermann, right, pins naval aviator Wings of Gold on Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Meridian base chapel March 11, 2021. Raballo earned designation as the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot. VT-9 conducts undergraduate intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) Krystina Coffey/Released)

