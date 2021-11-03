First Female Italian Navy Strike Fighter Pilot Earns Wings of Gold

210311-N-QR145-0004 MERIDIAN, Miss. (March 11, 2021) Training Squadron (VT) 9 Commanding Officer Cmdr. Meghan Angermann, right, pins naval aviator Wings of Gold on Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Meridian base chapel March 11, 2021. Raballo earned designation as the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot. VT-9 conducts undergraduate intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) Krystina Coffey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6554197
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-QR145-0004
|Resolution:
|4505x3393
|Size:
|758.81 KB
|Location:
|MERIDIAN, MS, US
|Hometown:
|ALBA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
