    Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo becomes the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot [Image 8 of 9]

    Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo becomes the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    210311-N-N0436-1002 MERIDIAN, Miss. (March 11, 2021) Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo, right, stands with her classmates during a Training Air Wing (TW) 1 winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Meridian base chapel March 11. Raballo is the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot. TW-1 conducts undergraduate intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and select international military partners. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    Chief of Naval Air Training
    Italian navy
    strike fighter pilot

