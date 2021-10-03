Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo becomes the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot

210311-N-N0436-1002 MERIDIAN, Miss. (March 11, 2021) Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo, right, stands with her classmates during a Training Air Wing (TW) 1 winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Meridian base chapel March 11. Raballo is the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot. TW-1 conducts undergraduate intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and select international military partners. (Courtesy photo/Released)

