210205-N-UF271-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, prepare to launch Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo, a student naval aviator assigned to the "Tigers" of Training Squadron 9, in a T-45C Goshawk aircraft from Ford's flight deck Feb. 5, 2021. Carrier qualification is one of the final elements of the undergraduate strike pilot training curriculum under Chief of Naval Air Training. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6554191 VIRIN: 210205-N-UF271-1028 Resolution: 2998x4197 Size: 1.26 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Hometown: ALBA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.