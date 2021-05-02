Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Operations [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Anton Wendler 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    210205-N-UF271-1028 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, prepare to launch Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo, a student naval aviator assigned to the "Tigers" of Training Squadron 9, in a T-45C Goshawk aircraft from Ford's flight deck Feb. 5, 2021. Carrier qualification is one of the final elements of the undergraduate strike pilot training curriculum under Chief of Naval Air Training. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6554191
    VIRIN: 210205-N-UF271-1028
    Resolution: 2998x4197
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ALBA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

