USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Operations

210205-N-UF271-1034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 5, 2021) Italian Navy Ensign Erika Raballo, a student naval aviator assigned to the "Tigers" of Training Squadron 9, prepares to launch off USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck in a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft Feb. 5, 2021. Carrier qualification is one of the final elements of the undergraduate strike pilot training curriculum under Chief of Naval Air Training. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler)

