Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo becomes the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot

210310-N-QR145-0080 MERIDIAN, Miss. (March 11, 2021) Italian navy Ensign Erika Raballo stands in front of a T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft after completing her last graded flight with the "Tigers" of Training Squadron (VT) 9 qualifying her as a naval aviator at Naval Air Station Meridian, March 10. Raballo is the Italian navy's first female strike fighter pilot. VT-9 conducts undergraduate intermediate and advanced strike pilot training for the Navy, Marine Corps, and select international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) Krystina Coffey/Released)

