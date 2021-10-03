Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210310-N-GW139-1043 [Image 21 of 21]

    210310-N-GW139-1043

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 10, 2021) Sailors get into the prone position during a service weapon qualification course on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 10, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210310-N-GW139-1043 [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    US Navy
    training
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

