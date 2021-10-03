210310-N-GW139-1024

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 10, 2021) Sailors participate in a service weapon qualification course on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 10, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

