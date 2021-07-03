210307-N-GW139-1030

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 07, 2021) First class petty officers remove pie from their faces after a First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) fundraiser event on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 07, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
