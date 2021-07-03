210307-N-GW139-1049

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 07, 2021) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Brian Abeyta lip syncs during a lip sync contest on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 07, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

