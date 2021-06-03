Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing work together to unload cargo March 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Airmen received real world training and practice in wearing different levels of mission-oriented protective posture gear, while safely covering, uncovering and transporting cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Wich)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6551571
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-HW725-1155
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 433rd AW trains for readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Wich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
