433rd AW trains for readiness

Tech. Sgt. William Bonner, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, instructs Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing during a simulated post attack reconnaissance sweep March 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Airmen received real world training and practice in wearing different levels of mission-oriented protective posture gear, while performing sweeps and transporting cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

