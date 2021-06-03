Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    433rd AW trains for readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    433rd AW trains for readiness

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. William Bonner, 74th Aerial Port Squadron, instructs Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 433rd Airlift Wing during a simulated post attack reconnaissance sweep March 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Airmen received real world training and practice in wearing different levels of mission-oriented protective posture gear, while performing sweeps and transporting cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 14:06
    AFRC
    USAF
    readiness
    Alamo Wing
    433AW

